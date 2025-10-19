Lured by Loan Offer, R.M.P. Pays Up Rs 55k

Hyderabad:An RMP doctor from Kothur lost over Rs 55,000 after being duped by a cyber fraudster posing as a representative of a finance company. According to Shamshabad police, the complainant, a resident of Gudur in Kothur mandal, received a phone call on October 13 from an unknown person claiming to be from the finance firm and offering a loan of Rs 10 lakh. He persuaded the targed to pay an initial processing fee.



Believing the caller, the victim transferred Rs 9,850 through a mobile payment app, followed by another Rs 45,866 as additional charges, amounting to Rs 55,716. When the caller stopped responding, the victim realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with Shamshabad police.





Alert Teacher Helps Prevent Assault on Kids

Hyderabad:A teacher overhearing her students discussing some obscene videos in class responded quickly and helped the police avert a sexual attack on three students. The accused has been detained, Saidabad police claimed. The incident comes on the heels of the arrest of Abdul Rahman, 47, a supervisor of a government children’s home at Saidabad, for sexually assaulting a boy.



In the latest case, sources said that the accused a few days back lured the targeted girls to his house with chololates. He apparently showed them obscene videos to groom them for a sexual assault. Police said the targets did not realize it, and were discussing the videos in their class, police said.

When the teacher overheard them and questioned the students, they revealed what had happened. The teacher immediately informed the girls’ parents who approached the police and lodged a complaint. Bharosa teams have recorded targets’ statements and police have booked cases under the BNS, Pocso Act, and IT Acts.

Man Missing for A Month Found Dead, Identified

Hyderabad:Police on Saturday identified a man who had gone missing over a month ago as Borra Naresh, a 22-year-old Filmnagar resident. It is suspected that he died suicide in Abdullapurmet. Naresh, a pollution check vehicle worker, had gone missing on September 29 after calling his brother Naveen, to say that he was leaving for Dubai for three months.



His phone was switched off soon after, and a missing case was registered with the Raidurgam police on September 30. On October 18, Abdullapurmet police received information about a skeleton found near a tree near Kawadipally in Rangareddy district. A red t-shirt, white night pants, and a mobile phone was recovered from the spot.



The Raidurgam police switched on the phone and informed the Abdullapurmet police. The victim was later identified as Naresh by his family.



Preliminary inquiry suggests that Naresh may have died by suicide allegedly over financial difficulties. A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Youtubers Face Case, Videos to Be Retrieved For Probe

Hyderabad:Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sannajar has directed the city cybercrime unit on Saturday to book cases against Youtubers under the BNS, the Pocso Act and the BNS for exploiting minors. On October 16, he had warned the YouTubers against interacting with minors discussing their affairs in an indecent manner and broadcasting on their channels.



The YouTubers, who operate from Himayatnagar, Basheerbagh, deleted the posts the same day. Cybercrimes DCP Dara Kavtha has directed the CCCU to retrieve the deleted data from their systems and servers using advanced software as evidence of their crime. The CCCU has booked cases under FIR 1,885 of 2025.



Special teams have been formed to get the accused who are at large. It is reported that four suspects have been detained for questioning; their arrest is yet to be announced officially.



Man Out to Buy Medicine Killed In Hit-and-run



Hyderabad:A 21-year-old died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Shamshabad, late on Friday night, the RGIA police said on Saturday. According to a complaint lodged by his father Chinnakuruva Mallayya, a farmer from Malkapur in Vikarabad, the deceased, Chinnakuruva Shiva Kumar, was employed as an apprentice at a private firm and residing in Mangalpally in Ibrahimpatnam with friends.



He had stepped out on his two-wheeler along with his friend Bairineni Koushik at around 1.20 am to Shamshabad to purchase some medicines and were returning home. The youth had taken a U-turn at Kishanguda flyover and just a short distance after, a reckless vehicle hit them from behind. Shiva Kumar died on the spot, while Koushik sustained injuries.