Lorry Crash Claims Lives of Couple in Bellampalli

DC Correspondent
8 Feb 2024 5:47 PM GMT
The victims were from Venkatapur in Bheemini mandal, police said.

Adilabad: A couple, Kota Tirupati and Tirumala, died and their son was injured when a lorry hit their two-wheeler at Kannala mandal in Bellampalli. The victims were from Venkatapur in Bheemini mandal, police said.

Elsewhere, one Pavan, 25, of Bangalpet Colony of Nirmal died of electrocution and two other youth suffered burns when they were tying flexies at Kondapur. Two others, Sai Ram and Chintu, were shifted to a hospital in Nirmal and are undergoing treatment.


