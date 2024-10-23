 Top
Home » News » Crime

Life sentences to convicts in rape cases

Crime
DC Correspondent
22 Oct 2024 6:30 PM GMT
Two persons including a woman were sentenced to life imprisonment on charge of murdering a youth for urinating in an open place opposite their residence. (Representational image)
x
The fast track court in Rangareddy district on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to convicts in two separate rape cases involving minors.(Representational Image.DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:The fast track court in Rangareddy district on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to convicts in two separate rape cases involving minors.

In the first case registered with Abdullapurmet police in 2023, the convict was a 43-year-old lorry driver, Mohammad Khwaja from Kavadipally. The accused threatened a minor girl and sexually assaulted her several times.

The court convicted Khwaja to life imprisonment and a fine of `30,000 along and ordered a compensation of Rs 12 lakh to the victim.

In the second judgment, Tanneru Raju from Prakasam district (Andhra Pradesh), who was arrested by the Balapur police in 2017 for sexually assaulting a minor girl from an ST community, was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 26,000. The judge awarded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fast track court sentenced life imprisonment 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick