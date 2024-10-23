Life sentences to convicts in rape cases

Hyderabad:The fast track court in Rangareddy district on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to convicts in two separate rape cases involving minors.

In the first case registered with Abdullapurmet police in 2023, the convict was a 43-year-old lorry driver, Mohammad Khwaja from Kavadipally. The accused threatened a minor girl and sexually assaulted her several times.



The court convicted Khwaja to life imprisonment and a fine of `30,000 along and ordered a compensation of Rs 12 lakh to the victim.



In the second judgment, Tanneru Raju from Prakasam district (Andhra Pradesh), who was arrested by the Balapur police in 2017 for sexually assaulting a minor girl from an ST community, was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 26,000. The judge awarded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim.