Late-night Police Raid Busts Major Gambling Racket In Balangir; 11 Arrested

Bhubaneswar: A swift late-night operation by Kantabanji police in Odisha’s Balangir district led to the busting of an active gambling den at Satnamipada in Kadobasa village, resulting in the arrest of 11 persons and the seizure of cash and valuables on Monday night. The raid followed intelligence inputs suggesting that illegal gambling had been flourishing in the area for an extended period.

During the surprise operation, police apprehended 11 gamblers, while around 10 others managed to flee under the cover of darkness. Officers seized Rs 64,500 in cash, four motorcycles and 11 mobile phones from those arrested. A search has been launched to trace the absconding suspects and identify key handlers running the gambling network.

Sources indicate that Balangir district has increasingly become a hotspot for organised gambling, with large sums reportedly circulating through these illegal operations. Around 18 people are currently being interrogated to assess the scale of the racket and determine whether bigger financial transactions, possibly running into crores, are linked to it.

Kantabanji police are now tracking the money trail and attempting to identify masterminds believed to be coordinating gambling activities across the region. Authorities said more raids are likely as part of intensified efforts to curb illegal gambling and strengthen law and order.