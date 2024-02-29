Late Arrival Denies Student Entry to Exam, Sparks Pleas for Flexibility

Adilabad: An intermediate second-year student of Mangurla village of Jainad mandal who could not reach his examination centre in time from his village died by suicide at the Sathnala project on Thursday morning. A purported suicide note was found at the shore of the reservoir. Police retrieved the body of the student who was from the CEC stream.

According to the note, the student was disappointed that he could reach Vinayak Chowk in Adilabad town, at some distance from his exam centre, from his village only by 9 am. The Intermediate Board has laid down a strict rule disallowing entry to students after 9 am, when the exam begins.

Police said that the student returned to the village without going to the examination centre, as the officials would not allow him entry. Shortly thereafter, he died by suicide, police said.

Student organisations appealed to the education department authorities and state government to instruct the staff to allow the students into the examination centre on humanitarian grounds if they came a little late.