Labourer arrested for abetting teen’s suicide

Hyderabad:A labourer was arrested by the Jawaharnagar police under charges of abetment to suicide following the death of a 19-year-old girl by suicide at her residence within the Jawaharanagar police station limits on Thursday.

According to IO Idris Ali, the charges in the FIR were altered on Thursday after the mother gave a statement to the police. The accused has been identified as Shivratri Nikhil, a neighbour of the deceased, working as a labourer.

“The two knew with each other. When girl’s family decided to get her engaged to another man, Nikhil threatened to make her private pictures viral,” Ali said.

Unable to bear the blackmailing tactics, the teenager allegedly took the extreme step. The case was initially registered under Section 194 of the BNS, but was later altered to Section 108 (abetment to suicide).

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.