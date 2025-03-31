Kompally broker held in digital fraud

Hyderabad:Krothapalli Rithika, a real estate broker from Komaplly, was arrested for providing bank accounts to a cybercrime offender in Chennai. Rithika is accused of procuring accounts from a physiotherapist in Guntur, who is connected with NGOs for the blind and the elderly.

There are 32 cases against Rithika across the country and three are in Telangana. She was arrested following an investigation in a case from Hyderabad.

In the case, the victim was blackmailed on the phone by cheats who posed as officials from Kurla Police Station in Mumbai. The victim was accused of illegal bank transactions and money laundering. Further, they told the victim that she was under constant surveillance. The victim was manipulated into transferring `3.5 lakh into an account that the culprits had access to.

Police said Rithika, 46, was a real estate broker from Kompally.

After she got acquainted with one Suresh from Chennai, she was supplying bank accounts. She was paid 10 per cent commission for each transaction. She procured the bank accounts from one Thota Srinivasa Rao, 58, a physiotherapist, from Guntur. He along with Jeevan Kumar and T. Raghuveer run NGOs for the blind and elderly. They make use of the bank accounts of the elderly citizens and make money through illegal means.

The police arrested Thota Srinivasa Rao, Jeevan Kumar and T Raghuveer on March 25. Rithika was arrested on March 29 and was sent to judicial remand.