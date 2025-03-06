Key accused in infant trafficking arrested

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police arrested Vandana, a key accused in an illegal infant trafficking network operating in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Chaitanyapuri police, investigating the sale of infants under a month old,identified Vandana as the key accused. Acting on leads, Malkajgiri special operations team (SOT) and law enforcement officials tracked her to Ahmedabad and arrested her for supplying babies for illegal adoption.





A source said, "Vandana, a resident of Ahmedabad, played a crucial role in the network, working with Savitri Devi and Sunitha Suman to procure and sell infants. Prices ranged from `1.5 lakh for a girl to `2.5 lakh for a boy, with profits shared among the traffickers." Vandana supplied infants to Krishnaveni, while her associates handled transportation and final transactions. Police suspect she sourced babies from poor families, paying them minimal amounts while making huge profits.

The arrest will shed light if there is a bigger network Vandana is operating based out of Ahmedabad. This will also help detect the source of her method for procuring kids.



Following the arrest of 11 traffickers and parents, investigators deployed a team to Ahmedabad to probe Vandana's financial transactions and uncover her network. Police are determining whether she operated alone or had additional associates aiding in procurement and sale.

