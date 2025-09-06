Kalash Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen From Religious Ceremony In Delhi

New Delhi: A 'kalash', made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with precious jewels, has been stolen from a Jain religious ceremony being held at the Red Fort Complex here, an official said on Saturday. The vessel was embedded with 150 grams diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, and was stolen from the ceremony on September 3, he said.

According to the complainant, Sudhir Jain, who is a businessman and a resident of Civil Lines, he brought the 'kalash', which is worth around Rs 1 crore, daily for rituals, a senior police officer said. Amid the rush and commotion during the welcome, the vessel went missing from the stage.

Delhi Police said that the CCTV footage has captured the activities of a suspect, who has been identified and will be arrested soon. The religious ceremony is being held at the August 15 Park in the Red Fort complex and will continue until September 9.