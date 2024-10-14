Kakinada: Gold Ornaments Stolen Using Alcohol Spray

Kakinada:A stranger sprayed an alcoholic substance on a woman to steal her gold and silver ornaments. According to police from Three Town, the incident occurred when the man approached a woman in an apartment near Santha Cheruvu in Kakinada, requesting a donation for the Dasara festival.

When she refused, he asked for a glass of water. While she went to fetch the water, he sprayed the substance, causing her to lose consciousness. He then stole 50 grams of gold and 500 grams of silver. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence, and have urged the public to report any sightings of the suspect.

Authorities noted that the thief has targeted single women in their homes while their husbands were away.

Srisailam receives fresh inflows



Kurnool:The Srisailam reservoir is experiencing fresh inflows due to releases from the Sunkesula and Jurala barrages. On Sunday, the reservoir received 61,848 cusecs of water and is currently releasing 42,340 cusecs. The Sunkesula reservoir discharged 42,070 cusecs, while Jurala released 30,583 cusecs. In turn, Srisailam dam officials released 28,252 cusecs for the Telangana Powerhouse, 10,000 cusecs for Pothireddypadu, and 1,688 cusecs for the HNSS canals. The reservoir currently holds 193 TMC feet of water, out of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) capacity of 215 TMC feet, with a water level of 881 feet out of 885 feet. Additionally, the Sunkesula barrage has increased its water release to 90,792 cusecs. Dam officials indicated that these water releases may continue for the next two to three days.





Pothole claims woman’s life in Kakinada



Kakinada:A pothole on the Kakinada-Samalkot road has claimed the life of a woman. According to Samalkot police, a couple was traveling from George Peta in Tallarevu Mandal to Samalkot on their motorcycle when they hit a pothole covered with water near V.K. Rayapuram village. The impact caused the woman, Donthana Adilakshmi, to fall from the bike, resulting in her immediate death. Samalkot police have registered a case.

2600kg PDS rice seized



Kakinada:Regional Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted a raid on a vehicle and seized 2,600 kilos of PDS rice contained in 51 bags. The officials reported that a person named Gopi instructed the driver to deliver the rice to another trader in the town. Vigilance and Enforcement SP M. Snehitha stated that strict monitoring of illegal transportation of PDS rice is underway in three districts, and stringent action will be taken against those involved.