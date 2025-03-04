Juveniles Sentenced to Community Service for Attempted Murder

Hyderabad:Fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate T. Madhavi at the Nampally courts sentenced two juveniles to one year of community service at the special home in Gajularamaram for their involvement in an attempt to murder case in 2020. They are to serve every third and fourth Saturday starting from March 15.

The juveniles, along with a third individual, attacked Mohd. Lateef, at Bada Bazaar with a paper cutting knife and stick. The victim required 16 stitches on his neck.

As per the police, one of the juveniles confessed that Lateef had teased and insulted his mother a few days prior to the assault, which led them to plot revenge.



The juveniles confessed the details, said additional public prosecutor Anitha Deshmukh.

