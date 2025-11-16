Junior Staffer of Pharma Co Run Over by Lorry

Hyderabad:A 34-year-old junior assistant at a pharmaceutical firm died when a ready-mix cement lorry ran over her two-wheeler at Bolaram Chowrasta in Bachupally, on Saturday morning. The victim had left home at about 8 am on her two-wheeler to head to her office in Bachupally.

At about 9 am, her husband received a call from the company’s HR informing of the accident. He was told that the lorry overtook her from the left and suddenly swerved, hitting her two-wheeler. The impact caused her to fall, and the lorry’s left rear wheels ran over her. Lorry driver Nazimuddin Mazumdu has been booked by the police.



Fake Racket Busted, 2 Arrested



Hyderabad:The Gachibowli police and the Madhapur special operations team (SOT) said they had arrested two men for allegedly running a racket that supplied a wide range of forged documents, including fake police verification certificates, educational memos, medical reports, job experience letters and international driving licences.



The accused were identified as Mohammed Sajeed, 37, owner of Shyam Xerox Centre and Photo Studio at Indiranagar, Gachibowli, and Ganta Rajeev Gandhi, 34, a photographer with the establishment.



Police said the duo prepared fake certificates using forged Aadhaar cards, altered documents and computer systems, and sold them to individuals seeking employment or official clearances. During the raid, police seized 30 police verification certificates, three SSC memos, three therapy certificates, 15 medical reports, a Home Guard identity card, a bonafide certificate, two international driving licences and two job experience certificates, all of them fake



Officials said the accused collected large sums from applicants by promising to provide legitimate documentation. Nine others – Medi Kiran Kumar, Palapurlu Sharath, Chiruguri Raja, Peerampally Muralidhar, Jella Naresh, Pushpa, Gowtham, Rajinikanth and Rajesh – were detained and their roles are being verified.



2 cars overturn; drunk driver flees



Hyderabad:Two cars overturned and were damaged in separate accidents in the city on Saturday. In one case a medico returning from a party allegedly rammed the vehicle into an electric pole and later into a tree, at around 3.40 am on Saturday, Filmnagar police said. The driver was allegedly drunk.



Security guards spotted her stuck in the car that had overturned, broke the window glass open and rescued her. One of the guards, Ranvir, informed that the woman driver was drunk, he had seen a `Medico` ID card in the car while rescuing her.



“She was not in her senses, hardly able to talk, luckily she escaped with the minor injuries as the airbag activated,” the guard told the Deccan Chronicle.

The woman reportedly managed to escape after the accident to avoid being subjected to a breathalyzer test, police seized the car and made efforts to get her address through her vehicle registration number.

In another case, a car rammed into a divider and overturned, near Pillar No. 25 on the PVNR, in Gudimalkapur on Saturday morning. Three passengers and a driver sustained minor injuries.



According to a Gudimalkapur police official, the car had run out of fuel and had to pull over suddenly. During that time, another car that was reportedly speeding rammed into the stricken vehicle, leading to it hitting the divider and overturning.



However, a cop connected to the case said the incident occurred after the speeding driver lost control and rammed into the divider and overturned. The driver, Sandeep, has been booked for rash and negligent driving.