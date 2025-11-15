Jharkhand Youth Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man died by suicide at a shop where he was a supervisor in Balajinagar on Thursday. Police said Binay Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, was also residing on the premises. A diary recovered from the spot contained brief notes addressed to his family, including “sorry,” “goodbye,” and a request for forgiveness. Preliminary inquiry suggests he had been depressed for some time.



Pedestrian killed in road accident



Hyderabad: An unidentified man, believed to be a mendicant aged between 40 and 45 years, died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle near Pillar No. 118 at Attapur on Thursday evening. The Attapur police received information about the accident from their Gudimalkapur counterparts. According to the police, the victim was crossing the road when a motorcyclist travelling from Langar Houz towards Attapur allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner and hit him.



Pvt Bus Rams Into Rtc Bus, 3 Injured



Hyderabad:At least three passengers suffered minor injuries after a private travels bus rammed into a TGRTC bus that had stopped on the National Highway-44 after hitting a car, at Manavapadu mandal in Gadwal district on Friday.

Initial reports indicated that the initial accident occurred when the car driver while overtaking the RTC bus veered into its path.

According to police, the driver of the private travels bus was unable to stop in time and rammed into the RTC bus. The police on receiving information rushed to the spot and found the rear portion of the RTC bus and the front of the private bus damaged.

Following the mishap, traffic slowed down significantly on the busy highway, leading to a snarl. Police cleared the traffic and regulated the vehicle movement.

Student Held For Killing, Robbing Woman



Hyderabad:A 21-year-old student was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman and robbing her of gold to repay losses he had incurred after losing in online betting, in Venkateshwaranagar, Jagadgirigutta police said on Friday.



Police identified the accused as Boggula Shiva Madhava Reddy, a native of Khammam residing in SR Nagar, and the victim as Yeramala Niharika, a homemaker from his native village who would be alone at her home when her husband was away at work.

On November 12, after confirming that the husband was way, visited the couple’s house in the afternoon under the pretext of a casual visit. Police said he then strangled Niharika and, after ensuring that she was dead, stole her gold mangalsutra, a pair of gold earrings, three gold rings and `2,500 in cash.

To mislead the police, he allegedly shifted the body from the bedroom to the bathroom, took the victim’s clothes off and placed them on a hanger, turned on the water tap, and locked the bathroom from inside using the second door – all to stage it as an accidental fall. He then exited through the other door, locked it from outside, and left the house around 2.30 pm, police said.

Investigators said the accused subsequently mortgaged the stolen gold with a gold finance firm in his friend’s name and obtained Rs 3,06,000 in return. Police seized a bloodstained sweater, a motorcycle, two mobile phones, the mortgage receipt and a water glass. Police said CCTV cameras outside the house helped in identifying the murder.



