Jani Master Sent to Judicial Custody

Hyderabad:Choreographer Shaikh Jani Basha, aka Jani Master, was presented before the Rangareddy district court in LB Nagar after his four-day police custody in a sexual assault case ended on Saturday. The court sent him to judicial custody in Chanchalguda jail. The next hearing is on October 3.

Meanwhile, Jani’s wife, Ayesha, Sumalatha, has filed a complaint at the Film Chamber of Commerce against the female choreographer who complained against Jani. She alleged that the victim reportedly trapped her husband.



"The woman approached Jani in the guise of work on several occasions and harassed him. She made false claims of love," Ayesha said.

