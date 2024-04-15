Jangaon: Minor stabs grandmother to death over family dispute

In a shocking incident, a 13-years-old boy stabbed his grandmother to death with a knife over family disputes. The incident occurred in Uppugallu village of Jaffargadh mandal in Jangaon district.According to Sub-inspector of police Ravi, the deceased Mamilla Yellamma (65) and her husband Ilaiah’s son Sammaiah died 10 years back due to illness. Since then, their daughter-in-law Rajith along with her two sons were residing with the aged couple at their residence in Uppugallu village.Due to differences of opinion, Yellamma and Rajitha used to have quarrels daily. On Sunday night when both Yellamma and Rajitha were indulged in a quarrel, Rajith’s younger son, not able to control his anger to support his mother, took a knife and stabbed his grandmother.Shocked by the sudden incident, the family members immediately shifted Yellamma to a nearby private hospital, But she succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.Based on the complaint lodged by Yellamma’s husband Ilaiah, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.