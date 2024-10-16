Interstate chain snatching gang busted in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: The Srikakulam police have successfully apprehended an interstate chain snatching gang operator in the district. The gang, believed to be from Odisha, is responsible for a series of robberies targeting women, resulting in a loss of over Rs 6.5 lakhs in jewellery.

According to Srikakulam Superintendent of Police K.V. Maheswara Reddy, the gang's modus operandi involved targeting lone women, often on scooters or walking, and snatching their gold chains or cords. The perpetrators would then swiftly flee the scene, changing clothes and hiding the stolen jewellery.

The gang, led by Chinmaya Pradhan, along with three other accomplices Bijay Pradhan, Santosh Pradhan, and Sanjay Pradhan were responsible a series of chain-snatching incidents that took place on October 1, 2024.

Following a series of complaints from victims, the police launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of the gang's leader, Chinmaya Pradhan. The stolen jewellery was recovered from his possession.

Further investigations revealed that the gang had a history of criminal activity, with previous arrests in states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar. The police are now working to apprehend the remaining members of the gang and recover stolen property.