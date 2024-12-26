Inter-district thief nabbed; booty seized

Vijayawada:NTR district police on Thursday arrested an inter-district thief named Kancharla Mohan Rao, also known as Mohan, 45, from Kasukuru in Ponnuru mandal in Guntur district.

Police commissioner S. V. Rajasekhar Babu said police arrested the thief at Ramavarappadu Ring in Vijayawada for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh. Later, police recovered 349 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

CP Rajasekhar Babu stated that the accused had stolen two gold chains and two pairs of gold earrings, along with Rs 2.22 lakh from a house at MS Apartment in Prasadampadu on October 10.

Following a complaint, Patamata police registered a case the same day. Later, the case was assigned to the Central Crime Police Station (CCS) for investigation, he said.

The CP said that a special team was formed to investigate the case under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (crime) K Tirumaleswara Reddy and comprising crime ADCP M. Raja Rao, ACP (crime) Ch. Venkateswarlu, and CCS inspector S. V. V. Lakshminarayana.

By using technology, this team successfully apprehended Mohan Rao at Ramavarappadu Ring under the jurisdiction of Patamata police station, he added.

Rajasekhar Babu stated that Mohan Rao had been involved in over 40 criminal cases across NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Rajamahmundry, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts and Hyderabad.

Despite having served time in jail multiple times, Mohan Rao, addicted to ganja and liquor. did not change his ways and continued to commit crimes, he explained.

The CP praised the CCS team for successfully detecting the case. DCP (crime) P Tirumaleswara Reddy, ADCP M. Raja Rao, and other officials participated in the investigation.



