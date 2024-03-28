Indian Turtles Illegally Ending Up As Pets in Foreign Countries

Visakhapatnam: The 396 Indian tent and other turtles, seized from the Visakhapatnam railway station while being smuggled to Chennai, had been destined to become pets in foreign countries.

The information has emerged from the interrogation of two smugglers who had on Wednesday night been caught transporting the turtles to Chennai, which has a major sea port.

While AP forest authorities are continuing their inquiries, the turtles have been handed over to state forest officials.

Among the intercepted turtles are 151 Indian roofed turtles (Pangshura tecta), 220 Indian tent turtles (Pangshura tentoria), 9 Indian crowned turtles (Hardella thurjii), and 16 brown roofed turtles (Pangshura smithii).

Indian tent turtles, roofed turtles and crowned turtles come under Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, affording them the highest level of protection.

Environmentalist J. Ratnam has expressed concern over the fate of these turtles. He said smuggled turtles are often kept as attractions in restaurants. They undergo cosmetic alterations, like being adorned with radium stickers to enhance their visual appeal.

Ratnam said such practices are not only unethical but also illegal, as animals listed in the Red Book are prohibited from being transported or domesticated.