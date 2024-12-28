Ibrahimpatnam: Man booked under POCSO for allegedly raping 14-year-old

Vijayawada:The Ibrahimpatnam police booked a man under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old minor girl from Kondapalli, NTR district. According to Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector (CI) A. Chandra Sekhar, the accused, a known individual to the victim, had raped her multiple times since February.

The incident came to light after the victim was taken to hospital by her mother due to illness, where doctors discovered that the girl was pregnant. The CI stated that a case under the POCSO Act has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the accused.

Machilipatnam Court to Rule on Jayasudha's Bail in Rice Bag Case

Vijayawada:The hearing for the anticipatory bail petition filed by Perni Jayasudha, in connection with a case registered by civil supplies department officials, has concluded. The IX Additional District Court has reserved its verdict for December 30. Senior advocate Varadarajulu represented Perni Jayasudha in the bail plea, while Lanke Venkateswara appeared as the public prosecutor. The Machilipatnam Taluk police registered a case against Jayasudha based on a complaint from the civil supplies department regarding the alleged disappearance of 3,708 PDS rice bags stored at a godown owned by Jayasudha in Machilipatnam.