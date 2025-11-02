Delhi IAS Coaching Centres Making False Claims Fined

The Central Consumer Protection Authority imposed heavy penalties on civil services coaching centres -- Dikshant IAS and Abhimanyu IAS in Delhi. Each of the coaching centres will have to pay Rs 8 lakh as fine for using the names of successful candidates in the UPSC examination, without their permission.

The CCPA found that both the IAS coaching centres had made tall claims about the success rate without giving any reliable background information. As part of it, the two institutes campaigned that the top-scoring students in the exams obtained coaching in their centres.

Following a complaint from Mani Shukla, who achieved All India 96th rank in 2021, the CCPA initiated action against Dikshant. Shukla said that he had no connection with the institute, except attending a mock interview held by it in association with another coaching centre.

Natasha Goyal, who secured AIR 175 in 2020, complained against Abhimanyu IAS Academy. She said that Abhimanyu used her photo in their campaign without her permission. Abhimanyu claimed that as many as 2,200 candidates secured top placements since the inception of the institute but did not back it with related information.

In the CCPA probe, it came to light that over 88 of the total 139 candidates, who the centre claimed secured ranks under their training, achieved ranks with their own talent and hard work.