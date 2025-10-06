Hyderabadi Youth Dies in Us Car Crash

Hyderabad:A 25-year-old man from Chanchalguda died in a road accident in the United States. The deceased, Sheraz Mehtab Mohammed, son of Altaf Mohammed Khan, a resident of Chanchalguda, died in a road accident in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States. Efforts are currently underway to repatriate his mortal remains to India.

Family members said that Sheraz had recently moved to Chicago in search of better opportunities, where his relatives are already settled. MBT leader and social worker Amjed Ullah Khan expressed condolences to Sheraz’s family in Chicago and said the community stood in solidarity with them during this difficult time.



The accident took place two days after another Hyderabadi, 27-year-old Chandrashekar Pole, was killed in a shooting incident at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, where he was pursuing higher education.



Firm booked for Rs 5.73-cr fraud



Hyderabad:The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against Sri Sai Ram Enterprises and Uni Cotton Apparels Exports for allegedly cheating Hyderabad-based Himalayan Foil Solutions of `5.73 crore through fraudulent investment schemes and forged financial documents.



According to police, the complaint was filed by the director of Himalayan Foil Solutions, a trading firm dealing in aluminium foils that diversified into PPE kit production during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the company entered into a business relationship with Sri Sai Ram Enterprises, which operated a large-scale stitching unit in Kukatpally.



The accused, M. Sandhya, identified as the managing partner of Sri Sai Ram Enterprises and director of Uni Cotton Apparels Exports, allegedly convinced the complainant to invest over `5.73 crore by promising monthly returns. “She claimed the funds were required to execute confirmed purchase orders from reputed institutions for uniforms, garments and sarees. She promised a minimum of two per cent monthly returns and issued cheques and receipts as security,” the complainant said.



The complainant added that the investments were made through multiple transactions, including loans raised by mortgaging property. However, the victim received only `1.2 crore as partial repayment. Several cheques issued by the accused later bounced.



Upon verification, the complainant found that the accused had used forged GST invoices and fabricated purchase orders purportedly issued by Himalayan Foil Solutions to secure bank loans. Based on the complaint, the EOW registered a case under sections 318(4), 316(2), 336(3), 338 and 340(2) read with section 61(2) of the BNS.



Speeding car rams pole, 6 injured on JNTU flyover



Hyderabad:Six people suffered injuries, two of them with fractures, after a speeding car lost control and crashed on the JNTU flyover in KPHB limits early on Monday. Police said a car heading towards Hitec City rammed into an electric pole, toppled and crashed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the collision.



Two occupants suffered fractures, while four others escaped with minor injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles was trapped inside the mangled car and had to be rescued by KPHB police. Traffic movement on the flyover was disrupted for nearly 30 minutes as law and order police, along with traffic police, worked to clear the crowd and remove the vehicles.



Police suspect overspeeding to be the cause of the mishap and said they had instructed hospital authorities to conduct a blood test on the driver to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.