Hyderabad Techie Duped of ₹45 Lakh in Stock Market Fraud via WhatsApp Group

Hyderabad:A cyberfraudster duped a city-based software engineer of ₹45 lakh under the guise of offering advise for high-return stock market investments. The victim in his complaint told the police that he was recently added to a WhatsApp group that shared "exclusive" tips on stock trading and institutional investments.

The fraudsters, posing as financial experts, told the techie that they had access to secret trading platforms capable of generating massive profits in a short span of time. The victim downloaded an at their suggestion which showed fictitious profits that prompted him to invest more money, police said.

Over several transactions, the victim transferred ₹45 lakh into various bank accounts provided by the culprits. The fraud came to light when the victim attempted to withdraw the "earnings" shown on the app: The scamsters demanded additional "taxes" and "processing fees" to release the funds. Realizing he had been trapped, the techie approached the police.

Chinese manja turns deadly: Close shave for gig worker



Hyderabad:A 37‑year‑old gig worker, B. Kiran, narrowly escaped death after a Chinese manja slit his throat while he was returning home on his scooter at Bandlaguda on Friday night.



Kiran had just completed his delivery rounds when the razor‑sharp string, hanging loose across the road, wrapped around his neck. The cut caused him to lose control of his scooter and get dragged for nearly 15 feet before crashing on the main road.



Bleeding profusely, Kiran collapsed as stunned onlookers rushed to help. Locals shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors administered first aid and applied six stitches to cover the deep wound.



“Even though I was wearing a helmet, the accident still happened,” said Kiran, visibly shaken. The daily‑wage worker, who relies on each day’s earnings, later went with his brother to a motor‑welding mechanic at King Koti to fix a protective metal shield on his scooter.



“Had I not been wearing a hoodie sweater and a helmet, I could have died,” he recalled, appealing to people to stop using Chinese manja for kite flying.



Despite repeated bans and awareness drives, Chinese manja continues to be used rampantly in the city during the festive season, posing a grave threat to motorists, pedestrians, birds and even children on rooftops. Enforcement agencies have been urged to intensify crackdowns to prevent more near‑fatal mishaps on city roads.