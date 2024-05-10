Hyderabad Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Peddling at Jalavihar

: The Task Force Sleuths on Friday arrested three persons for indulging in drug peddling at Jalavihar. Police have seized 11 grams cocaine, 3 grams MDMA from the accused.The arrested accused were -- Abbula Sai Sharath, 25, Begumpet, Abbula Shravan,23, and Srivastav Rishab, 27, resident of Yousufguda.According to police, the prime accused Abbula Sai Sharath and his brother Abbula Shravan hails from Nizamabad and residing in Begumpet. In 2019, they started a restaurant in Banjara Hills LittleIdly which was maintained by Sai Kiran who is a Professional Chef. Sharath was disturbed due to his love affair and started Consuming Alcohol and drugs."Sharath met Srivastav Rishab through Sai Kiran at his Restaurant and became friends with each other and started Consuming Drugs as Rishab is also addicted to drugs and a case was registered against him under NDPS Act at SR Nagar police. He along with Rishab and Shravan hatched a plan to procure cocaine to sell in the market to gain profits. They collectively assigned tasks as, Sharath has to procure Cocaine, Shravan has to collect the drug from the courier office and Rishab has to sell the drug to the needy," police said.Sharath enquired about the drug supplier and came into contact with a Mumbai based peddler and started to place order for Cocaine, used to receive through courier. Sharath received a courier at Begumpet in an envelope by covering the drug with a blank pile of papers as it seems like a document inside the envelope so that no one can suspect it. Sharath took the courier and proceeded to Jalavihar to deliver the same to Rishab.Acting on the tip-off, the Task Force sleuths proceeded to Jalavihar and apprehended three persons who were found in possession of Psychotropic substance Cocaine and MDMA drugs from their instances.