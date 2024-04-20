Hyderabad Police Arrests 'Dakkali Gang' Responsible for Snatching Gold Chains

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police said on Saturday that they had arrested the `Dakkali gang` which snatched gold chains from many women who were sleeping outside their houses in the summer heat over two weeks.

Police on Friday arrested the brothers Potteti Mariah, 32, and Potteti Shantaiah, 54, of Palnadu district of AP; Karne Laxmi, 25, of Mothkur, Nalgonda district and her brother Banala Rajesh, 23, of Motakondur mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday night at Jeedikal crossroads in Alair.

Yadadri DCP Rajesh Chandra said Laxmi and her three children were living with Mariah, a mason, who was married and had two kids and took to theft to raise money to look after the two families. In 2019, he was arrested for stealing 14 goats in Bhongir. Upon his release, he formed the ‘Dakkali’ gang and started snatching chains.

DCP Chandra said the gang used to conduct a recce of the village, and targeted women who were asleep outside their houses, or on the terrace, late at night. They would flee on motorcycles with the headlamps switched off, to avoid being followed.

Police seized two torchlights, a cutting pliers, screwdriver and a knife from the accused.