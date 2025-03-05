Hyderabad: Nurse Murdered by Husband, Sister-in-Law, Police Arrest Accused

Hyderabad: Chaderghat police have detected the murder of a 32-year-old nurse, G. Sirisha, after a vigilant relative alerted the police while her husband G. Vinay Kumar and his sister were transporting her body to her native place after murdering her. Police said Sirisha was killed on March 2 at Vinay’s apartment, No. 102 in Janumana Towers, which falls under the Chaderghat police station limits.

According to police sources, Vinay and his sister suspected her fidelity, drugged her, smothered her with a pillow, and then strangulated her. To cover up the crime, Vinay informed Sirisha’s sister, Swathi, that Sirisha had suffered a heart attack; he and his sister arranged for an ambulance to transport the body to their native place Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district for last rites. However, Sirisha’s cousin, L. Madhukar, grew suspicious and alerted the Chaderghat police.

Acting swiftly, police contacted the ambulance driver and instructed him to take the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem. The autopsy confirmed that Sirisha had been smothered and strangled to death, Malakpet ACP G. Shyam Sunder told Deccan Chronicle.

During interrogation, Vinay confessed to the crime, admitting that he and his sister had killed Sirisha. They then falsely informed Sirisha’s sister that she had died of a heart attack and attempted to dispose of the body before police intervened. Both were taken into custody.

Based on Swathi’s complaint, Chaderghat police launched an investigation, confirming that Vinay was transporting the body to his native village for cremation. “After the postmortem, we confirmed that Vinay and his sister smothered Sirisha with a pillow and caused her death,” ACP G. Shyam Sunder said.

Originally from Parakala in Hanamkonda district, Sirisha was the youngest of three sisters. After losing both parents in 2015, she was adopted by a professor from Karimnagar in 2016. Despite her adopted father’s objections, she fell in love with Vinay, a native of Domalapenta, and married him. They later moved to Jamuna Towers in Malakpet. Vinay worked in a private firm while Sirisha was employed as a nurse. Police said he began suspecting her fidelity after their first child was born.

The prime accused, Saritha, 35, sister of Sirisha’s husband Vinay Kumar, revealed that she administered the victim with a high dose of Midazolam via an IV cannula and then smothered Sirisha using a pillow along with her brother Vinay. They later strangulated the victim to death. Vinay Kumar’s associate, Nihal Kumar alias Bittu, was also arrested along with Saritha and Vinay, Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP South East Zone, said.