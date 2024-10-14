Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi Booked for Noise Pollution Violations

Hyderabad:The Banjara Hills police on Sunday booked a suo motu case against Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi for violating noise pollution norms during the Bathukamma celebrations on October 10.

According to the police, the mayor was present at the Bathukamma celebrations at NBT Nagar where DJs played loud music beyond permitted hours. Locals complained to the police about the noise pollution during late hours.



Speaking at the event, Vijayalakshmi said that some jealous people did not like the Bathukamma celebrations and had informed the police.



A video of the Mayor at the same event went viral, showing her wielding a sword and assuring the people of NBT Nagar of Banjara Hills, from where she is a corporators, need not worry and people who resort to atrocities against women would not be spared.

22-Year-Old Band Master Found Dead in Jagathgirigutta

Hyderabad:The body of a 22-year-old band master was found in an isolated place in Teen Bandhu Colony at about 3 am on Sunday, Jagathgirigutta police said. The victim Mohammed Nadeem Pasha had left his house at 2 pm on Saturday.



Police suspect that one Khaleel along with his associates might have hit the victim. A special team is trying to arrest the accused.

Man Murders Wife After Dispute Over Attire in Saroornagar

Hyderabad:A man murdered his wife reportedly when she asked him to wear a kurta pyjama on Sunday afternoon, Saroornagar police said. The deceased has been identified as Soni, 32, and the accused as Venkatesh, 37.



Saroornagar investigating officer Mahender said Soni was a victim of domestic violence and Venkatesh would beat her up on at home.



"His wife cajoled him a bit to wear a Punjabi dress and so he was angry. This sparked a quarrel and Venkatesh stabbed her. There are eight stab injuries in different parts of Soni’s body," Mahender said.



Venkatesh has reportedly been taken into police custody. He reportedly suffered an injury on his hand during the assault on Soni. Police said they were investigating the case.

