Hyderabad Man's Arrest Busts Cross-Border Narcotics Ring, Say Delhi Police

New Delhi: The arrest of the mastermind from Hyderabad helped police bust a narcotics ring that was smuggling drugs from Bangkok to India, and pushing it into Delhi-NCR through a network of carriers, and routing profits abroad to kingpins based in Dubai and Thailand, an official said on Saturday.

High-quality cannabis weighing about 5.7 kg along with three vehicles and two passports was recovered from them, police said, adding that the crackdown has disrupted a cross-border trafficking module running on the Thailand-India route.

The syndicate purchased 'OG Ganja' (high quality cannabis) in Bangkok for around Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram and sold it in Delhi-NCR for Rs 6.7 lakh per kilogram, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said.

“Carriers were lured with promises of foreign trips, easy commissions and cash. They were flown to Bangkok, where local suppliers handed over sealed packets of cannabis,” he added.

The accused were identified as Mehraj Khan, Pratap Singh, Anil Kumar Singh, a former Bangkok resident from Azamgarh, Surjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh and Rajwant Singh.

The operation began on August 26 when the police intercepted Pratap Singh and Mehraj Khan in Keshopur Mandi. The duo were caught with 3.708 kg of narcotics concealed in two cars. Following their interrogation, the police traced the syndicate's alleged key supplier, Anil Kumar Singh, to Hyderabad.

Anil Singh was nabbed on Monday and a subsequent raid at his native village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, led to the recovery of another 2.029 kg of cannabis from his car, the DCP said.