Hyderabad: Man Dies Attempting to Exit Moving Train

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old private hospital supervisor died while alighting from a moving train after boarding it by mistake, at the Moula Ali railway station, police said on Thursday.

According to the Secunderabad railway police the victim, Sheikh Mohammad Asif along with his brother on Wednesday evening intended to board the Kakatiya Express on Platform No. 3 at the Secunderabad station. By mistake they took the Chennai Express which had started leaving the adjacent Platform 2.



On realizing the mistake, Asif tried to get down from the moving train at the Moula Ali station, and slipped on the tracks. He was a native of Pata Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, staying at a hostel in Chaitanyapuri and working as a supervisor at a hospital.



Asif was suffering from a fever and his elder brother had made a reservation to take him to their native village.

