Hyderabad: Driver Arrested for Killing Lover’s Husband

Hydearbad:A 22-year-old driver, Mohammed Siddiq, was arrested for murdering his lover’s husband, scrap businessman Shaik Sajid, in Fatimanagar Amjadullahbagh on October 9, Falaknuma police said on Sunday.

According to the victim's brother Shaik Arbaz, Siddiq had stayed in Sajid’s house in Fatimanagar and had developed a relationship with the victim’s wife Rubina Anjuman.



Although Sajid, his brothers and friends had threatened Siddiq against, he continued to maintain relations with Rubina Anjum, police said. Following this, Siddiq stabbed Sajid, said Falaknuma ACP M.A. Jawed.



Hyderabad Police Investigate Meat Found Outside Begum Bazaar Temple



Hyderabad:Soon after receiving information that the meat of an animal was lying on the road in front of a place of worship in Begum Bazaar early on Sunday, city police officers reached the scene, cleared the place and started investigation. After going through CCTV footage, they noticed that a stray dog had dumped the piece of meat.

To prevent tempers from flaring, the police put up the video showing the stray dog dropping the meat on the road. Legal action will be taken against those who spread rumours, city police commissioner C.V. Anand said.

Three arrested for selling duplicate consumer goods

Hyderabad:Central zone task force and Copyright authentication field agents conducted raids Begum Bazaar and arrested those involved in the selling fake goods and seized `2 lakh worth material.

The teams conducted raids on RM General Store (proprietor Ramesh Kumar Parmar), Sri Saroj Agency (Hitesh Pawar), Sri Traders, Erragadda, and arrested the proprietor Ramesh Kumar. They were handed over to SHO, Begum Bazaar, said task force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra.

