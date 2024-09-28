Hyderabad: A 25-year-old arms dealer was arrested by the sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri zone team and Neredmet police and seven country made weapons and 11 live rounds were seized from his possession.

The accused Bollinkala Sai Ram Reddy, a private employee and a native of Kakinada was arrested for procuring unlicensed firearms and live rounds illegally. Sai Ram Reddy, who was arrested in RK Puram at Neredmet, revealed that he discontinued B.com computers four years back.

Later worked in Raymond cloth shop at Kakinada as sales man and decided to shift to Hyderabad and worked for Amazon Nagole branch for four months, having criminal background and earlier involved in two theft cases accused Sai Ram hatched a plan to earn easy money, G Sudhir Babu, Rachakonda police commissioner said in a press meet on Saturday. Sai Ram recently utilized his old contacts in Maharashtra and from where he procured illegal firearms and decided to sell in the city with a high margin, Sudhir Babu said.

On September 27 at 2300hrs while the Sai Ram Reddy, was found moving in suspicion in RK puram area, on information SOT along with Neredmet police arrested the accused and seized seven country made weapons and 11 live rounds of 7.65 calibre from his possession, the commissioner said.

Police seized two country made pistols and a revolver both with 7.65 mm caliber, one tapancha, four air pistols, 11 live rounds and a mobile phone. The accused along with the seized property has been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.