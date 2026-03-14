Husband Held After Wife Dies by Suicide in Rajampet

Kadapa:A woman died by suicide in Rajampet of Kadapa district following a marital dispute, with police taking her husband into custody after allegations that he filmed the incident on his mobile phone instead of trying to save her.

According to police and local sources, Sriram Srinivas, a loco pilot in the Railways and a resident of Boyinapalli village in Rajampet mandal, was married to Krishnaveni. The couple had reportedly been facing frequent domestic disputes for some time, with arguments followed by reconciliation becoming a routine in their household.

Police said a heated quarrel broke out between the couple on Thursday. Following the argument, Krishnaveni allegedly died by suicide. Family members alleged that Srinivas, who was present at the time, did not attempt to stop her. Instead, he reportedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

Krishnaveni’s relatives, who rushed to the house after learning about the incident, accused Srinivas of being responsible for her death. Tension prevailed in the village as angry family members attempted to confront him.



Police reached the spot, brought the situation under control and took Srinivas into custody. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.







SUV rams into devotees near Srisailam toll gate



Kurnool:Panic prevailed at the foothills of the temple town of Srisailam after an SUV reportedly rammed into a group of devotees near the lower toll gate on Friday.According to officials, the incident occurred when the SUV suffered a suspected brake failure and suddenly sped towards a group of pilgrims near the toll plaza at Srisailam. Several devotees from Karnataka sustained injuries in the mishap.Temple authorities and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Devasthanam hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.Police reached the spot, registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

