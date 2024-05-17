Hubballi-Dharwad Police Detain Girish Sawant for Anjali Ambiger Murder

Hubballi: The Hubballi-Dharwad Police have detained Girish Sawant, the accused in the murder of Anjali Ambiger.

The murder occurred on Wednesday early morning in Veerapur Oni, within the Bendigeri station limits. Girish allegedly murdered Anjali at her home after she refused his romantic advances.

"Girish was found injured by the Railway Police in Davangere. Our officers have secured him, and he is currently receiving treatment," City Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told Deccan Chronicle.

"We had formed eight teams comprising officials of various ranks to apprehend him," she added.

Girish told the police he intended to escape to Goa or Maharashtra, hoping to hide for a few months as Karnataka police were pursuing him. He was found with critical injuries on Thursday.

The Railway Police, upon discovering Girish, learned of his background and alerted the Hubballi-Dharwad Police. A team that was already in Davangere, secured Girish and brought him back to Hubballi. His condition is stable, and he is out of danger but continues to receive treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The police are awaiting medical clearance to question Girish. Once approved, they will proceed with his formal arrest and continue the investigation. Authorities are also probing his whereabouts following the crime.

It is said that Girish had a confrontation with a passenger, leading to an altercation. In an attempt to flee, he is believed to have jumped from the running train during which he sustained injuries. Police officials who are probing the case are yet to confirm this.