Hostel housekeeper gets 10-yr RI for raping boy

Hyderabad:The Fast Track Special Judge for Pocso Act cases of Rangareddy district on Thursday pronounced 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 23-year-old housekeeper of the Telangana Minorities Residential Boys Hostel after he was found guilty in a Pocso case. Besides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 and awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

The accused Mohammed Abdul Majeed, a resident of Vattepally, Falaknuma, was arrested in 2018 by Saroornagar police for performing unnatural sex with a minor. A case was filed against him under Sections 377 and 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of the IPC read with Section 4 of the Pocso Act. The convict was escorted to Cherlapally Central Prison by Saroornagar police.

