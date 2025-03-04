Hospital owner posing as Tipu Sultan's heir held for fraud

Karimnagar:Police in Jangaon district arrested Abdul Rahim Sultan Raj, who ran a hospital while allegedly defrauding multiple people over several years by posing as the heir of Tipu Sultan and chairman of the Tipu Sultan Memorial Trust.

Authorities revealed that Sultan Raj, a native of Kumbham village in Tamil Nadu, initially worked in several medical institutions before opening his own K.K. Hospital in Jangaon in 2020. He reportedly convinced his victims that his alleged political connections would enable him to secure lucrative government contracts, medical college projects, and job placements in exchange for large payments.

In one scam, he extracted Rs 1.17 crore from electrical contractor MD. Vaseem Akhtar by promising a medical college contract. In another instance, he fraudulently collected Rs 14.75 lakh by offering job placements in ESI hospitals. He also took Rs.5 lakh from local businessman Maraboina Pandu for undelivered medical equipment, defrauded Hyderabad-based auditor S.V.N. Chari out of Rs 1.7 crore, and received Rs 50 lakh from another person named A. Raju. In total, the accused is believed to have amassed over Rs 5.56 crore through these fraudulent schemes.

After evading authorities for several months, Sultan Raj was traced to his hospital in Jangaon and subsequently arrested following a tip-off. The investigation, led by Jangaon police inspector P. Damodhar Reddy and his team, is also probing whether Sultan Raj is a qualified doctor or a fake medical practitioner.