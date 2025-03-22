Homemaker defrauded in flat purchase scam

Hyderabad:A 63-year-old woman has filed a complaint at the OU police station alleging that a real estate businessman failed to refund her money for a flat that was never delivered.

The complainant, Sujatha Bathije from Maredpally, accused Chennamaneni Srinivas Rao, a realtor operating under Chennamaneni Infra with the office located in Tarnaka, of failing to honour their agreement. In 2013, she paid Rs 5 lakh upfront, followed by additional payments of Rs 2 lakh through cheques, to purchase a flat. However, despite repeated follow-ups, she never received the property. Frustrated by baseless excuses from his office staff, she decided to drop the deal.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sujatha narrated her ordeal. "I first approached Chennamaneni Infra in 2013 to buy a flat. I made payments in two instalments— `5 lakh initially and another 2 lakh later. He assured me the flat would be ready in three months, but nothing happened. I kept visiting his office all the way, only to be told he was unavailable. When I went to his residence only to be humiliated."

The victim alleged that she received threats to withdraw the complaint and when she confronted Srinivas at his Begumpet residence in 2023, he told her that he was busy with elections and asked her to return in 2024. After repeated attempts, he eventually paid her `4.5 lakh in instalments from February to September 2024. However, she fell ill and was bedridden for four months, during which no further progress was made.

Sujatha now claims that Srinivas is avoiding her calls and verbally abusing her when asked to appear at the police station.