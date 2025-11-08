Hit-And-Run Driver Knocks Down Man, Takes Him To Hospital, Drives Away

Hyderabad:A 48-year-old security guard who was walking to purchase petrol died after being hit by an unidentified car in KPHB, on Thursday morning. Police identified the victim as Manda Venkanna, a resident of Fourth Phase, KPHB Colony.

Police said the driver stopped briefly, used Venkanna’s phone to call his family, got him admitted to a hospital and escaped. Venkanna succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Kukatpally. Following a complaint lodged by his relative, Asireddy Rakesh, police have registered a case.



“We are trying to trace the vehicle which did not have a number plate,” said KPBH sub-inspector V. Mounika Reddy.



Cyberabad She teams nabs 83 in decoy ops



Hyderabad: The Cyberabad anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) said it had rescued six victims from commercial sex trade and arrested three persons under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Cyberabad SHE Teams said they carried out 140 decoy operations, catching 83 persons indulging in indecent acts at public places. While petty cases were booked in 71 instances, others were counselled. The teams also received 15 complaints from women through various channels.



Hospital staffer stabbed for trying to stop group drinking liquor



Hyderabad:A hospital staffer was stabbed and his colleague who came to his aid was assaulted for objecting to a group consuming alcohol near a hospital on Thursday night, Vanasthalipuram. Police identified the victim as Gali Vidyasagar and his aide Venugopal.



The incident occurred around 8.30 pm in front at Sagar crossroads, Yashodanagar Colony. A group of five men –Erigi Rithesh, Anagoni Manishanker, Palle Praveen, Abhi, and Ram – was drinking liquor when Vidyasagar, objected. Rithesh allegedly stabbed Vidyasagar in the stomach with a knife and assaulted Venugopal, according to investigating officer V. Ravi.



Vidyasagar was rushed to the hospital. Vanasthalipuram police arrested Rithesh and Manishanker and a search is on for the three others.



Man struggling with liquor dependence dies by suicide



Hyderabad:A 31-year-old driver died allegedly by suicide at his residence on Pipeline Road, Petbasheerabad police said on Friday morning. The deceased, Padala Sivakumar, was alone at home when his parents had gone out to sell vegetables around 7 am. When they returned around 11 am, they found him dead in his room.



Police said the family, originally from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, had been residing in the area for nearly 38 years. Sivakumar’s father Padala Suryanarayana in his complaint said, "My son had been struggling with alcohol addiction and had been drinking alone at home for the past few days. This was concerning him and may have led him to take the step." The deceased is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

Minor serially assaults mentally challenged youth



Hyderabad:A 21-year-old mentally challenged youth was allegedly assaulted by a minor in Venkateshwara Colony on Thursday afternoon, Ibrahimpatnam sub-inspector Nagaraju said. The victim suffered a head injury after the minor assaulted the youth with a stick. He was taken to a hospital and later discharged.



The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police alleging this was the third or fourth time the minor had beaten the victim up. In this regard, police registered a case against the minor. While he was initially absconding, he was later traced, counselled and served notices as the offence has a punishment of less than seven years. Additionally, the minor’s parents were also counselled. “The minor often did it to bother the victim because he was mentally challenged,” the SI said.

Student dies by suicide at Telugu University



Hyderabad:A 20-year-old student of the Suravaram Prathapareddy Telugu University died by suicide in his hostel room, on Thursday evening. Bachupally police said Parashuramulu, 20, third year student of Bachelor of Design, was residing at the fourth floor of the university’s hostel campus, along with two others. He was a native of Gadwal.



Parashuramulu’s roommates had gone to their house for a day. On their return on Thursday, they found that the deceased was non-responsive despite knocking the room’s door several times.



Taking the help of students from rooms nearby, the students broke the door open and found Parashuramulu dead. They immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted the boy’s body to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination.



Based on preliminary information, the police suspect the reason behind the suicide to be a suspected heartbreak. “He was unhappy on seeing the picture of a female student he liked with another man. Distressed by this, he may have taken the extreme step,” a police official said. There was no suicide note but the police said they had recovered diary entries.



Student unions staged a protest at the university on Friday, alleging the college attempted to hide the suicide.

