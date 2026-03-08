One Dead, Seven Hurt As Student Goes On Attack Inside hostel

Ballari : A high school student was allegedly murdered by a fellow student inside a residential school hostel in Ballari late on Saturday night, while about seven others, including the hostel warden, sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Saturday night at the hostel of a residential school in Ballari city.

The deceased is a native of the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the boy had been studying at the residential school for the past three years and was staying in the hostel.

Ballari Range Inspector General of Police Dr PS Harsha told reporters that a boy, who is also an inmate of the hostel, attacked the inmates of the hostel with a sharp weapon inside the hostel in a fit of rage.

“One boy died in the incident,” he said.

Seven others, including the warden, sustained injuries. The boy who attacked is said to have escaped and is missing after the incident.

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s father.

It is also alleged that the school and hostel authorities had failed to ensure proper safety measures for students staying in the residential facility.

Based on the complaint, the Brucepet Police Station registered a case against the juvenile accused as well as the administrators of the school and hostel. Police have taken up further investigation into the incident.