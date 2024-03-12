Haveri Police Apprehend 81 Amid Byadgi APMC Violence

The unrest ensued as a response to the sudden plummet in the prices of chili varieties, leading to a mob pelting stones at the APMC Yard and setting fire to eight vehicles. During the incident, three police officers also sustained injuries. While the individuals involved are said to be farmers, police officials are currently scrutinizing their backgrounds and details.

Haveri : Haveri Police have apprehended 81 people, including many from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in connection with the outbreak of violence at the Byadgi APMC Yard on Monday.

#WATCH | Haveri, Karnataka: A huge protest was held by farmers in Haveri over the decrease in the prices of the famous Byadagi red chilies at the Byadagi wholesale market. (11.03) pic.twitter.com/aST3ktfK2D

Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar informed Deccan Chronicle that four FIRs have been registered in relation to the incident based on the complaints from the Police, APMC, a Press Reporter, and the Fire department.

Among the damaged vehicles were four belonging to APMC, two two-wheelers, one private vehicle, and one fire tender.

Out of the 81 arrested individuals, 39 hailed from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and others were from other districts of Karnataka.

SP Anshu Kumar assured that the situation is now under control, with ongoing reviews of CCTV footage to aid in further actions. The arrested individuals are in the process of being produced before the court.

The unrest erupted on Monday following the announcement of the tender process, stating a sharp decline in the prices of various chili varieties.

This development irked farmers, leading to the pelting of stones at the APMC office and the subsequent torching of vehicles. Additional forces were deployed to restore order, with SP Anshu Kumar overseeing security measures to ensure continued control of the situation.

Farmers growing chilli of various varieties including Raichur and Guntur come to Byadgi market to sell their produce.