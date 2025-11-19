Harassed, Woman Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad:A 27-year-old woman from Karimnagar at TNGOs Colony died by suicide after alleged harassment from her spouse and mother-in-law over not being able to have a child, Gachibowli police said.



10 Kg Ganga Seized From Duo

Hyderabad: The excise enforcement STF teams arrested a woman and her associate who were found selling 10 kg ganja in a car near the Bolaram Bazaar. STF sub-inspector Balraj identified the accused as Pooja Bai and her associate Satyam. Police said Pooja Bai’s husband Akash Singh, the supplier, was at large,

Stray dog, poor lighting claim 2 bikers’ lives



Hyderabad:Two persons died in separate road accidents in the city. A 35-year-old manager at a private firm, Shyam Kumar, died after his scooter hit an earthmover, parked without caution signals, on a dark stretch of road on the Gundlapochampally-Kompally road.

In the second accident, Mohammad Aziz, 39, a driver from Cheded in Manchal, was returning home from work on his two-wheeler. A Gaddamallaiah Guda, a street dog suddenly ran across the road. Aziz hit the dog, lost control of the bike, fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries. A passerby alerted an ambulance, but medical personnel declared him dead upon examination.

His brother, Mahamood Firoz lodged a complaint with Yacharam police.

11, 226 Cases Recorded at Lok Adalat

Hyderabad:In a special Lok Adalat, city cybercrime recorded the highest number of case disposals at 11,226, with a refund amount of ₹5,77,78,601.23. The cybercrime police station (CCPS), Hyderabad, along with zonal cyber cells (ZCCs) stood first among the tri-commissionerates by successfully disposing 709 cases.



At the Special Lok Adalat held November on 15, the CCPS compromised/compounded 40 cases and facilitated a refund of ₹1,98,04,148 to the victims. During the pre-Lok Adalat period, the CCPS successfully refunded ₹3,07,91,283 to victims in 275 cases. The zonal cyber cells (ZCCs) refunded ₹71,83,170 in 394 cases, a press release issued by M Srinivasulu city additional commissioner of police (crimes) on Tuesday stated.