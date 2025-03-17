Hailing ride driver held with stolen auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Southeast Zone Task Force team along with Chaderghat police arrested an automobile thief, an app aggregator driver, and seized a stolen autorickshaw from his possession on Monday. Accused Mohammed Haneef Qureshi, 23, a resident of Saidabad, on March 10 had stolen the autorickshaw parked at Akberbagh, New Malakpet with an intention to sell it, G. Shyam Sunder, ACP Malakpet, said.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel from the Southeast Zone Task Force and Chaderghat police intercepted the stolen vehicle at Azampura Crossroads, Chaderghat, and asked Qureshi to produce the papers. Upon failing to provide valid documents and inconsistent in his statement, he was detained by the police. During interrogation, he confessed to the police about committing theft, the ACP said. Police seized the stolen autorickshaw and arrested the accused. “We produced him before the court for judicial remand,” ACP further said.