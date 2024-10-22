Govt teacher booked under Pocso Act

Karimnagar: Police have registered a case under the Pocso Act against a government school teacher, K. Narendar, for allegedly misbehaving with female students in Rajanna Sircilla district. Superintendent of police (SP) Akhil Mahajan said the incident came to light when a SHE Team conducted an awareness programme about the safety of girls and women at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Geethanagar, Sircilla, on Monday.

After the programme, some female students approached the police and complained that Narendar had been misbehaving with them in the classrooms. Fearing punishment if they complained to the school principal, they had not reported him. The She Team conducted an inquiry, confirmed the veracity of the girls’ complaints, filed a Pocso Act case against Narendar, and arrested him.

SP Mahajan also stated that the SHE Team, during their vigilance in public places, apprehended several miscreants who indulged in eve-teasing and misbehaving with female students and women. They have registered as many as 38 criminal cases and 44 petty cases against these individuals this year.

“Stringent action will be taken against anyone found misbehaving with girls and women, whether on social media or in public places and colleges,” SP Mahajan warned. He appealed to female students and women to contact the SHE Team at 87126-56425 and lodge complaints against miscreants. He assured that the details of the girls and women who lodged complaints would be kept confidential.