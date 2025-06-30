Goods Train Derails Near Cuttack Station; No Casualties Reported

Bhubaneswar: Rail traffic was briefly disrupted Monday morning after three wagons of a goods train derailed near Cuttack Railway Station in Odisha. The incident occurred at 8.43 am while the empty freight train was en route to Paradip.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources, the derailment happened on Route No. 8 (loop line) within the Cuttack Yard, likely during a track change. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Although the derailment happened close to the station, passenger train operations remained largely unaffected, as the mishap occurred within the yard section. However, several goods trains from the Paradip side were temporarily halted.

Restoration work began promptly, with senior railway officials and technical teams rushing to the site. ECoR confirmed that efforts to clear and repair the affected tracks are being carried out on a priority basis.

“The mainline connecting Cuttack to Bhadrak and Visakhapatnam remains operational, as does the route towards Paradip,” officials said. A formal inquiry has been initiated to determine the precise cause of the derailment.

The East Coast Railway assured that all safety protocols are being strictly followed and that overall train services continue without disruption.