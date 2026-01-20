Goldsmith Murdered in Shamsheergunj

Hyderabad:A 32‑year‑old goldsmith was murdered at a wine shop under Chatrinagar police station limits on Sunday night. The victim, Satish Chawala, had gone to purchase liquor in Shamsheergunj around 9.45 pm when two assailants, Jai Chandar and Mahesh, confronted him.

As Mahesh parked his two‑wheeler, Jai Chandar allegedly attacked Chawala. Mahesh then joined in, armed with a dagger, and stabbed Chawala repeatedly. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack.



Police said the motive behind the murder is yet to be established. “Special teams are making efforts to arrest the accused,” a senior officer said. Sources disclosed that two persons have been taken into custody, though their arrest has not yet been officially confirmed.



11 arrested in Puranapul incident



Hyderabad:Kamatipura police on Monday arrested 11 persons in connection with a communal incident at Puranapul. The accused had allegedly raised provocative slogans and damaged property, posing a threat to communal harmony in the area.



The incident was reportedly triggered by an act of desecration on January 15 at another place of worship. In retaliation, the accused formed a mob and targeted a place of worship belonging to another community.



Following a complaint, Kamatipura police registered a case (Crime No. 12/2026). “We identified the suspects through a thorough analysis of CCTV footage and technical evidence,” a senior police official said.



The arrested persons, primarily residents of Pardiwada in Puranapul, include workers from sectors such as retail and food delivery. All 11 were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.



Acting on instructions from city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, police intensified security in the Old City. Flag marches were held in Kamatipura and Bahadurpura to reassure residents, while pickets were deployed at sensitive locations to prevent further flare‑ups.



Police also issued a strong warning against rumor‑mongering on social media. “We appeal to members of both communities to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in preserving public order. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects who are currently absconding,” said the DCP, Rajendranagar zone.