Girl, 11, Killed In Tractor Mishap

DC Correspondent
13 Jun 2025 2:47 AM IST

An 11-year-old girl died after falling into a rotavator attached to a tractor in Tangadapally, Chevella, on Thursday.

Hyderabad:An 11-year-old girl died after falling into a rotavator attached to a tractor in Tangadapally, Chevella, on Thursday. Inspector Bhoopal Sridhar said the girl had recently completed Class 6 in Vikarabad and was visiting her paternal uncle Raju, who works at a farmhouse. “She was seated on the tractor with her younger brother while Raju was operating it in a mango orchard,” he said.

During the ride, the girl lost balance, fell off the tractor and was caught in the rotavator blades. She died on the spot from severe injuries. Her parents Sanjeev Kumar and Kalavathi were also present at the time. The body was shifted to Chevella Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

