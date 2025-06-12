GHMC Seals Mangalya Shopping Mall

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday sealed the ground and first floors of Mangalya Shopping Mall at the RTC Crossroads for operating without an occupancy certificate (OC), a mandatory requirement under city building rules. Following a complaint, GHMC issued notices to the occupiers seeking an explanation and proof of legal occupancy but received no response.

According to GHMC, building permission was granted to T. Vinay Kumar and others for constructing a commercial complex with three cellars, ground and five upper floors, including space for a multiplex. However, the OC was never obtained after construction. Despite this, the mall was found operating on the lower floors without authorisation, prompting GHMC to initiate sealing action.

Sex racket busted in B’Hills, 6 held

Hyderabad:The west zone task force, in coordination with Banjara Hills police, busted a prostitution racket operating from a residence in Banjara Hills late Monday night. Six persons, including the organiser and three customers, were arrested, and four women were rescued. The raid was conducted based on a tip-off about illegal activities.

According to task force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra, the organiser, Kummetha Narender Reddy, 30, had been running the brothel by arranging clients and charging between `4,000 and `5,000 per customer. The women were reportedly paid a fixed monthly salary. Two housekeeping staffers, Anand Kumar, 30, and Rahul Kumar, 26, both from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, were also apprehended.



The three customers caught red-handed were identified as V. Ayyan Kodiswaran, 62, a businessman from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu; Ushkelwar Srinivas, 51, a labourer from Nizamabad; and R. Narender Kumar, 38, a businessman from Champapet. Police seized `26,500 in cash and seven mobile phones from the premises.

Four held for murder of GP secretary

Kamareddy:Police arrested four persons including a couple for the murder of Chinna Kodapgal gram panchayat secretary Dharavath Krishna. Lingampet Malkaiah alias Malkanna, his wife Sujatha, Erranolla Balaiah alias Balraj and Lingampet Malkaiah of Chinna Kodapgal village killed the gram panchayat secretary suspecting extra-marital relationship.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, superintendent of police M. Rajesh Chandra said that Krishna was found dead in Reddy cheruvu in Chinna Kodapgal village on June 7 after he was missing for two days. Krishna was a native of Room thanda.



Lingampet Malkaiah alias Malkanna and his wife Sujatha returned from Hyderabad and were staying in their native Chinna Kodapgal village as labourers. Krishna had developed an extra marital relationship with Sujatha. After disputes among wife and husband Malkanna and Sujatha, they decided to kill Krishna. As per their plan, Sujatha invited Krishna and with the help of two others, the couple killed the gram panchayat secretary and threw his body in the cheruvu.



SP said that Banswada DSP Vittal Reddy, CI Rajesh and Pitlam SI Raju and police team traced the accused and arrested them within a short period.



Man with criminal history charged with wife’s murder



Hyderabad:A 37-year-old man with a past history of domestic abuse, sexual assault and serving jail terms, now murdered his wife in broad daylight in Jawaharnagar. The attack was planned to kill and eliminate his wife as he bore a long-standing grudge against her for sending him to jail twice, the police said on Wednesday.



The accused Bashamolla Ashok, 37, confessed to killing his wife, arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Ashok, a labourer from Dammaiguda, was on the run after attacking his wife Soundarya, 35, with an iron rod near Krupasana Church in Jawaharnagar on Monday evening.

According to inspector Saidaiah, “Soundarya was returning from work when Ashok waylaid her and hit her on the head from behind with an iron rod. Locals rushed to her help and also attempted to nab him but he fled from the scene. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival."



“The couple got married in 2010. They have two children, a 14-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. Ashok has a history of abuse. In 2019, he was jailed for six months after assaulting his wife and mother-in-law,” the inspector said adding that though it was love marriage, he suspected his wife of having an affair and started abusing her.



“In 2019, unable to bear the torture, Soundarya left to her parents’ house in Jawaharnagar. In a fit of rage, he went to her house, hit both the wife and mother-in-law. A case was then filed and he was sent for jail for six months. After his release, he came to his in-laws and promised that he would take care of the wife and children. Despite reconciliation in 2022, the situation worsened,” Saidaiah said.



In a shocking development in 2023, Ashok was booked under Pocso and rape charges for sexually assaulting his minor daughter. He was jailed again and released in 2024. Since then, Soundarya had been staying with her parents along with the children.



On the fateful day, Ashok hit his wife while she was returning home with an iron rod causing severe injuries and later she was declared dead.



Woman dies after injection at fertility centre



Hyderabad:The Gachibowli police have registered a case of "suspicious death" following the demise of a 28-year-old woman, Pallavi, at a fertility centre in Kondapur on Tuesday evening. According to Gachibowli inspector Mohammed Habibullah Khan, Pallavi, a private employee, was admitted to the Plan B Fertility Centre for a surgical procedure on Tuesday. During the procedure, the doctor reportedly informed her that "air bubbles" were found in her uterus, which could complicate the pregnancy process. She was administered an injection, after which she suffered a cardiac arrest.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a relative of the deceased, Ramakrishna, said, “They were planning a pregnancy and visited the Plan B Fertility Centre. The doctor, during the process of treating the air bubble issue, administered her an injection, which led to a cardiac arrest soon after.”

Pallavi’s body was sent to the Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination and was later handed over to her family. Based on a complaint filed by her father, Alla Madhu, a case was registered under Section 194 of the BNS. Gachibowli ASI P. Anil Kumar stated, “We are awaiting the final postmortem reports to ascertain the exact cause of death and will alter the sections of the case accordingly.”

Officials from Osmania General Hospital confirmed that a preliminary autopsy has been completed and samples have been preserved for further analysis to determine the precise cause of death. An official from the fertility centre, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We had performed a laparoscopy on her, and when we realised her condition was worsening, we arranged for an ambulance and immediate treatment at a private hospital. However, she had died by then.”

2 girls escape from Sakhi Centre in Suraram



Hyderabad:Two minor girls went missing from a Sakhi Centre in Suraram around 2 am on Monday. According to Suraram inspector Bharath Kumar, the girls escaped by removing the grill of a first-floor window. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when legal counsellor Lily Grace discovered their absence and lodged a complaint with the Suraram police. The girls had been brought to the centre on June 7—one hailing from Suraram and the other from Sultan Bazaar. Efforts are currently underway to trace them. A case has been registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS.

3 injured in attack at tea shop in Raidurgam



Hyderabad:Three youths received minor injuries after an altercation broke out between two groups over a parking issue at a tea shop near Malkam Cheruvu in Raidurgam on Tuesday night.



According to Raidurgam Inspector Ch Venkanna, the accused and the victim groups run separate shops side by side on the same lane.

The three accused reportedly reached out to the tea point owner, saying the parking was disrupting his customer flow. After heated arguments, a fight broke out. The accused beat up the victims with hands, while one of them attacked with a rod. The tea shop owner and his two workers received minor

injuries.

On receiving a dial 100 call, the police reached the spot, but before that the accused had fled. A case was registered for disrupting communal harmony and rioting, and one of the accused was arrested. Search is on for the rest.

“It was purely personal issue about parking,” the police inspector said.

CBI books Medak officer, wife

Hyderabad:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a disproportionate assets case against Gopal Mashetty, former stores in-charge at the Ordnance Factory, Medak, and his wife Aruna Mashetty.



According to officials, Mashetty allegedly amassed assets worth `2.17 crore between January 1, 2010, and June 30, 2024, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income and for which he could not provide a satisfactory explanation.



CBI teams conducted searches at three locations in Telangana and seized 338 documents related to several immovable properties. The agency has booked the couple in connection with the case.



Two suicides in the city

Hyderabad:A nineteen-year-old student died by suicide over alleged depression in Nallakunta. In another incident in Abdullapurmet, an unidentified man was found dead on Wednesday.



Nallakunta SI Srinivas said that the complainant Narsing from Tilaknagar claimed hat his daughter, studying first year graduation died by committing suicide. The officer said, “She was down with fever a week ago and has been depressed since then. She was not using her and was not getting along with the parents. On Tuesday afternoon, when her mother returned from puja at 1 pm and found the house closed. She peeped through the ventilator and foundher but daughter dead. She alerted the husband and neighbours who shifted her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.”

In a note she apologised and said that she is depressed. The parents too did not find anything suspicious.

In another incident in Abdullapurmet, according to the police, the deceased is unidentified. Assuming to be around 40 to 45 years, an unidentified male was found died by suicide. The body was found hang9ing to a tree at AL Nagar Venture near ORR Service Road out skirts of Balijaguda village.



Initial finding however revealed that the deceased is Manohar Reddy, 41 is a businessman and a resident of Vanasthalipuram. Police are looking for the missing cases in Vanasthaliuram an neighboring police stations to further learn the identification details.