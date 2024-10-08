Ganja Worth ₹1.61 Crore Seized in Kakinada, 3 Held

Vijayawada:The sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 808 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.61 crore and arrested three persons under the NDPS Act. They also seized two vehicles, including a pilot vehicle, that were used for smuggling of the contraband.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths conducted checkings and intercepted a truck, which had 808.18 kg of ganja concealed under empty fruit crates at the Krishnavaram toll plaza, Jaggampeta of Kakinada district on October 5.



Upon noticing the DRI officers approaching them, the persons in the pilot vehicle gate crashed the toll gate barrier. However, the DRI officers apprehended two persons after one hour of chase when they tried to flee from the vehicle. Upon questioning, the two persons along with the vehicle driver admitted to illegally transporting the illicit material to the neighbouring states.



The DRI officers seized the ganja and the two vehicles and arrested three persons including the driver under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The accused were remanded for judicial custody for 12 days. Further investigation is in progress.

