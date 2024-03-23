Ganja Trafficker from Ravulapalem Caught by Hyderabad Police

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police arrested Phanikiran Yapuganti of Ravulapalem in AP for the sale of ganja. In 2016, he became acquainted with Naguvarma, a drug peddler. Phanikiran migrated to Hyderabad and resorted to selling ganja and other substances, purchasing them from Naguvarma. The arrest came after the police intercepted Phanikiran with 1,643 grams of ganja, valued at Rs 41,075 in Serilingampally, as well as a mobile phone. Police said Phanikaran was arrested for possession of 4.5 kg of dry ganja and was remanded to judicial custody earlier.



