Ganja Smuggling Gang Busted: 6 Arrested with Cash & Phones

Hyderabad: The Maheshwaram special operation team and Choutuppal police arrested six persons when they were transporting 84 kg of dry ganja, along with Rs 10,220 in cash and four mobile phones, collectively valued at over Rs 21.5 lakh.

The arrested accused were identified as Sahid, Imran, Md Aslam, Sachin Kumar, Mohd Zahid, and a juvenile. They provided information which led to the arrest of Raghuveer Roy, the main supplier in Rajahmundry. Mukesh alias Rasheed managed to evade arrest, the police said. The accused hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

The gang would transport the ganja in a bus from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad, and then to New Delhi on a train. Police intercepted the gang at the Panthangi toll plaza. Roy was handed over to the Bibinagar police as he was wanted in multiple drug related cases.