Fresh Tension In Manipur After Two Minors Killed In Bomb Blast

Guwahati: Tension prevailed in trouble-torn Manipur on Tuesday when at least three civilians were killed and several others injured after CRPF personnel opened fire to disperse a crowd that resorted to arson and violence targeting the CRPF camp. A curfew was also clamped in Bishnupur, where the attack took place at about 12 noon. The Manipur government also suspended mobile internet for three days across five districts after two children were killed and their mother injured in a likely rocket attack.

Informing that fresh violence rocked Manipur after a bomb attack in Bishnupur district, security sources said that it killed two siblings—a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old baby girl—in Tronglaobi village.

The attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki armed miscreants, triggered widespread outrage and renewed tensions in the region.

In protest against the killings, a large mob gathered and stormed a CRPF camp in Bishnupur. The situation quickly escalated, prompting CRPF personnel to open fire in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Security sources said that at least three people were killed in the firing, while several others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby healthcare centres, with those critically wounded referred to Imphal for advanced treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that the crowd, angered by the incident, accused security forces of sheltering armed groups and attempted to storm the camp.

In Moirang, large groups assembled at the police station, while roads were blocked and tyres set on fire in protest. Demonstrations were also reported from Pangei and Mantripukhri in Imphal East, as well as from Lilong and along Tiddim Road, including Hodam Leirak.

Protesters demanded justice for the victims, as normal life was disrupted in several areas.

The internet shutdown applies to Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, according to a Home Department order issued on April 7. Authorities said that the move was necessary to curb the spread of "disinformation and false rumours" and prevent activities that could disturb public order.