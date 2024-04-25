Four Intermediate Students Riding on a single bike died in road Accident in Warangal

Warangal: Four Intermediate students travelling on a two-wheeler died when a speeding private travels bus collided with their vehicles late on Wednesday at Yellanda in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district, police said on Thursday.

Circle inspector Surya Prakash said the students were minors, two from Yallanda, one from Wardhannapet and one from Mahbubabad district. They had attended a marriage and the Yellanda residents had set out on a single bike to drop the student from Wardhannapet at his place.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the village near Akeru bridge. Three of the students died on the spot and another victim died while undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, where he was shifted by locals.

Police officials took the bus driver into their custody for speeding. The bodies of the victims were shifted to the MGM Hospital mortuary for postmortem. After registering a case, the police started an investigation.